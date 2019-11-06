Take a trip southwest with the premiere of ‘Marlins Prospect Spotlight: Arizona Fall League’

MIAMI (Nov. 6, 2019) — FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Miami Marlins, will premiere a new episode of “Marlins Prospect Spotlight” on Thursday, Nov. 7, upon conclusion of the Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals game. “Marlins Prospect Spotlight: Arizona Fall League” brings Marlins fans to Scottsdale, Ariz., where seven Marlins prospects spent time developing their skills as members of the Salt River Rafters. Host Kelly Saco made her way southwest to soak in some of the baseball being played by Miami’s bright, up-and-coming players.

The group of Marlins prospects include four pitchers: Nick Neidert and CJ Carter from the Atlanta area, Alex Vesia from the San Diego area and Vinny Aiello from Staten Island, N.Y. Neidert and Vesia both participated in the Fall Stars game in Arizona. The third Marlins Fall Stars representative was Víctor Víctor Mesa, a Cuban outfielder signed by the Marlins as an international free agent in 2018. He talks to Kelly about his adjustments to playing minor league baseball and his relationship with his younger brother, Víctor Mesa, Jr., also a Marlins outfield prospect.

Rounding out the prospects featured in this episode are a pair of players who both hail from the Dominican Republic. Nineteen-year old infielder José Devers is the youngest Marlins prospect to participate in the Arizona Fall League. Outfielder Jerar Encarnación was signed by the Marlins as an international free agent in 2015. In Arizona, he hit a grand slam to lead the Salt River Rafters to a 5-1 victory in the championship game. All seven Marlins prospects played for the Rafters alongside prospects from the Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies. The Rafters were managed by the Marlins’ Triple-A skipper Keith Johnson, who also shares his thoughts throughout the show on the development of Miami’s AFL prospects.

Away from the field, Kelly and the four pitching prospects enjoyed some fun at iFly Indoor Skydiving in Scottsdale. The group suited up and enjoyed three one-minute skydiving flights.

Tune in for an all-new “Marlins Prospect Spotlight” Thursday night on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow @FOXMarlins on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive Marlins content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Thu. 11/07/19, 10 PM

Fri. 11/08/19, 5:30 PM

Tue. 11/12/19, 8:30 AM

Wed. 11/13/19, 3 PM

Thu. 11/14/19, 5:30 PM

Mon. 11/18/19, 6:30 PM

Fri. 11/22/19, 5 PM

Mon. 11/25/19, 5:30 PM

Fri. 11/29/19, 3:30 PM

