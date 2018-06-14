New episode of ‘Marlins ClubHouse’ premieres June 15 on FOX Sports Florida

MIAMI (June 14, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, will premiere an all-new episode of “Marlins ClubHouse” on Friday, June 15 at 6 p.m. “Marlins ClubHouse” is a magazine-style show hosted by FOX Sports Florida host Kelly Saco. Friday’s episode features Saco and Marlins outfielder Cameron Maybin co-hosting from Harlem’s Dream Charter School. The special road-trip episode took place on location in New York City, where Saco and Maybin spent time with kids on the playground and in the classroom.

Below is a rundown of Friday’s new episode:

— Coaches Corner: Former Marlins outfielder Juan Pierre shares defensive tips.

— ClubHouse Kid: Kid reporter Josephine brings viewers the real dirt on the Marlins grounds crew as she learns firsthand what goes into field maintenance.

— Quiz Time: Saco quizzes Marlins teammates about their favorite baseball flicks, challenging them to identify the names of movies based on famous quotes.

— Q & A: Maybin shares his vision and goals for his foundation, Maybin Mission, which focuses on enriching the lives of inner city youth around the country. Viewers will see his core values in action when Kelly and Cameron visit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.

See all of this and more on FOX Sports Florida and streaming live on FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow and send your baseball related questions @MarlinClubHouse on Twitter for a chance to be featured in an upcoming episode.

Replay Schedule:

Sat. 6/16/18, 3 PM

Sun. 6/17/18, 12 PM

Wed. 6/20/18, 2:30 PM

Fri. 6/22/18, 7 AM

Fri. 6/22/18, 12:30 PM

Sat. 6/23/18, 2 PM

Sun. 6/24/18, 1 PM

Thu. 6/28/18, 11 AM

Fri. 6/29/18, 6 PM

Sat. 6/30/18, 3 PM

Sun. 7/01/18, 12 PM

Mon. 7/02/18, 6 PM

Tue. 7/03/18, 6 PM

Wed. 7/04/18, 4:30 PM

Thu. 7/05/18, 6 PM

Sat. 7/07/18, 2 PM

Sun. 7/08/18, 12 PM

Fri. 7/13/18, 5:30 PM

Sat. 7/14/18, 2:30 PM

Sun. 7/15/18, 4:30 PM

Tue. 7/17/18, 7 AM

