All-new episode of ‘Marlins Clubhouse’ premieres May 25 on FOX Sports Florida

MIAMI (May 24, 2019) – FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Miami Marlins, will premiere an all-new episode of “Marlins Clubhouse” on Saturday, May 25, before the start of Miami’s game against the Washington Nationals. “Marlins Clubhouse” is a magazine-style show highlighting the lighter side of Marlins baseball with FOX Sports Florida reporter Kelly Saco. Saturday’s premiere episode features Saco and Marlins pitchers Caleb Smith and Trevor Richards co-hosting from PanIQ Escape Room in Miami. Kelly, Caleb and Trevor team up to try to solve a spy-themed escape room, collaborating to decode symbols, arrows, maps, puzzles, combination locks and other mysteries in their must-watch attempt to escape.

Below is a rundown of Saturday’s new episode:

— Pro Tips: FOX Sports Florida analyst and six-year MLB veteran J.P. Arencibia shares advice on how to play catcher. To demonstrate these techniques, J.P. and Kelly try to catch raw eggs and the results are quite messy.

— Clubhouse Kids: New Clubhouse kid reporter Bridget gives viewers a look at Sunday Funday at Marlins Park, including a Youth League Day celebration where she interviews FOX Sports Florida analyst and former Marlins All-Star Gaby Sanchez, pitcher Pablo López and Sunday Funday participants . She also goes on the field pregame for the national anthem and runs the bases after the game in the Diamond Dash presented by UHealth.

— Q & A: Kelly challenges Caleb and Trevor to a hilarious friendship quiz to see how well they really know each other.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Sat. 05/25/19, 3 PM

Sun. 05/26/19, 12:30 PM

Mon. 05/27/19, 12 PM

Thu. 05/30/19, 4:30 PM

Sat. 06/01/19, 8 PM

Sun. 06/02/19, 5 PM

Mon. 06/03/19, 7 PM

Tue. 06/04/19, 6:30 AM

Thu. 06/06/19, 1 PM

Sun. 06/09/19, 12 PM

Fri. 06/14/19, 5:30 PM

Sun. 06/16/19, 12 PM

Sun. 06/23/19, 12 PM

Tue. 06/25/19, 7 AM

Sun. 06/30/19, 4:30 PM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.