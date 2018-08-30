Hit the high seas with JT Riddle on the next episode of ‘Marlins ClubHouse’ on FOX Sports Florida

MIAMI (Aug. 30, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, will premiere an all-new episode of “Marlins ClubHouse” on Friday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. “Marlins ClubHouse” is a magazine-style show hosted by FOX Sports Florida host Kelly Saco. Friday’s episode features Saco and Marlins shortstop JT Riddle co-hosting from the Florida Keys, where they got hooked on fishing with mixed results.

Below is a rundown of Friday’s new episode:

— Coaches Corner: Former Marlin and current FOX Sports Florida analyst Gaby Sanchez shares some tips on how to play sound defense at first base.

— ClubHouse Kid: Kid reporter Josephine joins Marlins Live! host Craig Minervini for a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what it takes to be a broadcaster.

— Quiz Time: Viewers are reminded “there’s no crying in baseball” as Kelly quizzes Marlins players on memorable quotes from famous baseball movies.

— Q & A: Riddle sits down with Saco for a rapid-fire Q & A, where he recalls what he felt after getting called up to the Major Leagues and the subsequent tough road back from injury that shortened his rookie season last year.

See all of this and more on FOX Sports Florida and streaming live on FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow and send your baseball related questions @MarlinClubHouse on Twitter for a chance to be featured in an upcoming episode.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Fri. 8/31/18, 6 PM

Sat. 9/01/18, 6 PM

Sun. 9/02/18, 4:30 PM

Mon. 9/03/18, 4:30 PM

Tue. 9/04/18, 10:30 AM

Wed. 9/05/18, 9 AM

Fri. 9/07/18, 8:30 AM

Sun. 9/09/18, 12:30 PM

Mon. 9/10/18, 10:30 AM

Wed. 9/12/18, 9 AM

Thu. 9/13/18, 9:30 AM

Fri. 9/14/18, 9 AM

Sun. 9/16/18, 12:30 PM

Mon. 9/17/18, 3 PM

Wed. 9/19/18, 9:30 AM

Thu. 9/20/18, 7:30 AM

Fri. 9/21/18, 9 AM

Sun. 9/23/18, 12 PM

Wed. 9/26/18, 3 PM

Sun. 9/30/18, 2 PM

