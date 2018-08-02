Derek Dietrich, Kelly Saco make a splash in newest episode of ‘Marlins ClubHouse’

MIAMI (Aug. 2, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, will premiere an all-new episode of “Marlins ClubHouse” on Friday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. “Marlins ClubHouse” is a magazine-style show hosted by FOX Sports Florida host Kelly Saco. Friday’s episode features Saco and Marlins outfielder Derek Dietrich co-hosting from Miami Seaquarium, where the duo made a big splash while swimming with dolphins.

Below is a rundown of Friday’s new episode:

— Coaches Corner: Marlins Catching Coach Brian Schneider offers some defensive tips used by players like All-Star Catcher J.T. Realmuto.

— ClubHouse Kid: Kid reporter Josephine becomes a shutterbug for a day with guidance from Cato Cataldo, the Marlins talented team photographer. Josephine gets a crash course on how to capture great images at the ballpark.

— Talkin’ Baseball: Saco gets to the bottom of some classic baseball quips when Marlins teammates explain what it means to be “in a pickle,” “around the horn” and fielding a “can of corn.”

— Q & A: Dietrich sits down with Saco and Bud the sea lion for a rapid-fire Q & A, where he discusses his defensive versatility and the impact made by his family on his baseball career, including the connection with his late grandfather, a former Major Leaguer.

See all of this and more on FOX Sports Florida and streaming live on FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow and send your baseball related questions @MarlinClubHouse on Twitter for a chance to be featured in an upcoming episode.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Fri. 8/03/18, 6 PM

Sat. 8/04/18, 6 PM

Sun. 8/05/18, 12:30 PM

Tue. 8/07/18, 6 PM

Wed. 8/08/18, 5:30 PM

Sat. 8/11/18, 6 PM

Sun. 8/12/18, 12 PM

Mon. 8/13/18, 3 PM

Wed. 8/15/18, 6 PM

Fri. 8/17/18, 8 AM

Sat. 8/18,/18, 5:30 PM

Tue. 8/21/18, 7:30 AM

Wed. 8/22/18, 10:30 AM

Sun. 8/26/18, 12 PM

Wed. 8/29/18, 5:30 PM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.