Take a trip on the wild side with Miguel Rojas in the newest episode of ‘Marlins ClubHouse’

MIAMI (July 5, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, will premiere an all-new episode of “Marlins ClubHouse” on Friday, July 6 at 6 p.m. “Marlins ClubHouse” is a magazine-style show hosted by FOX Sports Florida host Kelly Saco. Friday’s episode features Saco and Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas co-hosting from Zoo Miami, where they joined Zoo Goodwill Ambassador Ron Magill for a tour complete with chimpanzees, a black rhinoceros and a giant tortoise.

Below is a rundown of Friday’s new episode:

— Coaches Corner: Marlins First Base and Infield Coach Perry Hill demonstrates the “Six F’s” of fielding.

— ClubHouse Kid: Kid reporter Josephine helps put a twist on a classic ballpark food item. Watch as she learns the ins and outs of making Bavarian pretzels in the kitchen at Marlins Park.

— Quiz Time: Saco challenges Marlins teammates to a fun game of identifying famous movies using only emojis.

— Q & A: Rojas sits down with Saco for a rapid-fire Q & A, where he reveals his favorite food, animal and song. He also explains the key to his defensive versatility on the diamond.

See all of this and more on FOX Sports Florida and streaming live on FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow and send your baseball related questions @MarlinClubHouse on Twitter for a chance to be featured in an upcoming episode.

Replay Schedule:

Sat. 7/07/18, 2:30 PM

Sun. 7/08/18, 12:30 PM

Mon. 7/09/18, 6 PM

Wed. 7/11/18, 10:30 PM

Fri. 7/13/18, 6 PM

Sat. 7/14/18, 3 PM

Sun. 7/15/18, 12 PM

Tue. 7/17/18, 7:30 AM

Wed. 7/18/18, 7 AM

Thu. 7/19/18, 7 AM

Fri. 7/20/18, 6:30 AM

Sat. 7/21/18, 5 PM

Sun. 7/22/18, 12 PM

Tue. 7/24/18, 11 AM

Thu. 7/26/18, 7:30 AM

Sat. 7/28/18, 5 PM

Sun. 7/29/18, 12 PM

Mon. 7/30/18, 6 PM

