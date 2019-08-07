Brian Anderson joins Kelly Saco to let the dogs out in all-new episode of ‘Marlins Clubhouse’

MIAMI (Aug. 7, 2019) – FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Miami Marlins, will debut an all-new episode of “Marlins Clubhouse” on Friday, Aug. 9, before the start of Miami’s game against the Atlanta Braves. “Marlins Clubhouse” is a magazine-style show highlighting the lighter side of Marlins baseball with FOX Sports Florida reporter Kelly Saco. Friday’s premiere episode features Marlins third baseman and outfielder Brian Anderson co-hosting with Kelly from Margaret Pace Park in Miami. Brian’s wife, Alex, and Kristen DeLima of Crown Dog Training join the co-hosts for a dog gone good time with Brian’s dog, Yogi, Alex’s dog, Wrigley and Kelly’s dog, Harley. Together, the group follows DeLima’s training tips and techniques before competing for the best time in a challenging agility course for dogs.

Below is an additional rundown of features in Friday’s new episode:

— Pro Tips: Marlins Outfield Coordinator and 2003 World Series Champion Juan Pierre offers techniques for better outfield defense.

— Clubhouse Kids: Clubhouse kid reporter Bridget visits the team store at Marlins Park. During her visit, she customizes her own baseball bat and Marlins jersey with assistance from team staff. She also enjoys a shopping spree while in the store.

— Newlywed Game: Kelly challenges the recently married Andersons to a Clubhouse version of the Newlywed Game. Viewers may be surprised to learn what Brian’s choice is for comfort food.

