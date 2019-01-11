Marlins avoid arbitration with J.T. Realmuto, Miguel Rojas, Jose Urena, Dan Straily

MIAMI (AP) — The Marlins avoided arbitration with J.T. Realmuto by agreeing to a $5.9 million deal with the All-Star catcher, who has been mentioned in numerous trade scenarios this offseason.

The team also reached agreements with infielder Miguel Rojas and starting pitchers Dan Straily and Jose Urena.

Realmuto hit .277 with 21 homers and 74 RBI last season, when he made $2.9 million.

The deal reached Friday includes bonuses of $50,000 each for All-Star selection, Gold Glove Award and Silver Slugger Award.

The 27-year-old made his first All-Star team and won his first Silver Slugger Award in 2018.