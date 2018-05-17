New episode of Marlins ClubHouse premieres May 18 on FOX Sports Florida

MIAMI (May 17, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, will premiere an all-new episode of “Marlins ClubHouse” on Friday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m.. “Marlins ClubHouse” is a magazine-style show hosted by FOX Sports Florida host Kelly Saco. Friday’s episode features Saco and Marlins pitcher Brad Ziegler co-hosting from Crandon Golf at Key Biscayne, Fla. The hosts trade swings on the course as Brad shares his love for golf and offers some basic tips to Kelly. The veteran reliever also explains his unique, submarine pitching style, which has helped him record over 100 career saves.

Below is a rundown of Friday’s new episode:

— Coaches Corner: Marlins Pitching Coach Juan Nieves demonstrates several pitching grips the pros use and shares his thoughts about the right way to play the game.

— ClubHouse Kids: Kid reporter Josephine brings viewers behind-the-scenes during a Marlins radio broadcast. Josephine spends time with play-by-play announcers Dave Van Horne and Glen Geffner, as well as pregame host Kyle Sielaff. She interviews Marlins Manager Don Mattingly and gets her chance at calling play-by-play for a half-inning.

— Talkin’ Baseball: Marlins teammates take turns explaining the meanings behind baseball terminology such as chin music and ducks on the pond.

— Q & A: Saco and Ziegler sit down for a fast-paced question and answer session where we learn more about his life away from baseball and which historical figure he would trade places with if given the opportunity.

See all of this and more on FOX Sports Florida and streaming live on FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow and send your baseball related questions @MarlinClubHouse on Twitter for a chance to be featured in an upcoming episode.

Replay Schedule:

Sat. 05/19/18, 6:00 PM

Sun. 05/20/18, 12:00 PM

Mon. 05/21/18, 6:00 PM

Tue. 05/22/18, 6:00 PM

Wed. 05/23/18, 10:30 PM

Thu. 05/24/18, 9:30 AM

Fri. 05/25/18, 6:00 PM

Sat. 05/26/18, 3:00 PM

Sun. 05/27/18, 12:00 PM

Mon. 05/28/18, 7:30 PM

Thu. 05/31/18, 8:00 PM

Fri. 06/01/18, 8:30 PM

Sat. 06/02/18, 8:30 PM

Sun. 06/03/18, 7:30 PM

Tue. 06/05/18, 6:30 PM

Wed. 06/06/18, 6:30 PM

Thu. 06/07/18, 12:00 PM

Fri. 06/08/18, 9:30 AM

Sat. 06/09/18, 3:00 PM

Sun. 06/10/18, 4:30 PM

Mon. 06/11/18, 3:00 PM

Tue. 06/12/18, 5:30 PM

Wed. 06/13/18, 3:00 PM

Thu. 06/14/18, 11:00 AM

Sat. 06/16/18, 2:30 PM

Sun. 06/17/18, 5:00 PM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 20 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.