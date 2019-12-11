TV: FOX Sports Florida

Los Angeles Lakers (21-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (11-12, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Los Angeles takes on the Orlando Magic after Anthony Davis scored 50 points in the Lakers’ 142-125 victory against the Timberwolves.

The Magic are 8-4 on their home court. Orlando is 8-4 in games when scoring at least 100 points.

The Lakers are 11-1 on the road. Los Angeles has an 18-3 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS

Evan Fournier has averaged 20 points and 3.0 rebounds for the Magic. Markelle Fultz has averaged 5.4 assists and 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LeBron James is averaging 25.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists for the Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 45.7 percent and has averaged 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES

Lakers: 9-1, averaging 119.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 103.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Magic Injuries: Nikola Vucevic: out (right ankle), Mohamed Bamba: day to day (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

Lakers Injuries: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (left ankle), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (right leg), Rajon Rondo: day to day (hamstring), Anthony Davis: day to day (right shoulder).