TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Los Angeles Kings (18-25-5, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (24-16-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Florida hosts the Los Angeles Kings after Mike Hoffman scored two goals in the Panthers’ 8-4 victory against the Maple Leafs.

The Panthers have gone 15-8-2 in home games. Florida ranks second in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Evgenii Dadonov with 19.

The Kings are 7-15-4 on the road. Los Angeles has scored 22 power-play goals, converting on 15.5% of chances.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Aaron Ekblad leads the Panthers with a plus-11 in 43 games played this season. Jonathan Huberdeau has recorded five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 40 points, scoring 16 goals and collecting 24 assists. Alex Iafallo has collected five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES

Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

INJURIES

Panthers: MacKenzie Weegar: out (upper body).

Kings: Blake Lizotte: day to day (lower body).