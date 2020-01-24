TV: FOX Sports Sun

Los Angeles Clippers (31-14, third in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (31-13, second in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Miami will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Heat play Los Angeles.

The Heat are 20-1 in home games. Miami is 26-12 when giving up more than 100 points.

The Clippers are 12-10 in road games. Los Angeles averages 115.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Heat and Clippers match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists. Goran Dragic has averaged 16.1 points and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

Lou Williams leads the Clippers averaging 6.1 assists while scoring 19.9 points per game. Montrezl Harrell has averaged 22 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 58.6 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES

Heat: 6-4, averaging 113.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 117.6 points, 48.8 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Heat: Justise Winslow: out (back).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee), Paul George: day to day (hamstring), Patrick Beverley: day to day (groin).