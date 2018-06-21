Victor Hedman wins Norris Trophy, 1st Lightning player to take home honor

Tampa Bay‘s Victor Hedman has won his first Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman.

The imposing Swede beat out finalists P.K. Subban of Nashville and Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty, who won it last season. Hedman got 94 first-place votes to 52 for Doughty.

Hedman scored 17 goals and racked up a plus-32 rating in another dominant season for the Lightning. While his 63 points were down from last season, he set a career high while playing nearly 26 minutes per game.