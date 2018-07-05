Lightning re-sign forward Cedric Paquette to one-year contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Cedric Paquette to a one-year contract worth $1 million, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.

Paquette, 6-foot-1, 198 pounds, played in 56 games with the Lightning last season, recording five goals and nine points, along with two game-winning goals. He also skated in 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games in 2018, notching a goal and two points.

A native of Gaspe, Quebec, Paquette has appeared in 236 career NHL games, all with Tampa Bay, and has scored 27 goals while notching 50 points. He also has three shorthanded goals and six game-winners. Paquette has 62 games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience, recording four goals and eight points.

Paquette was drafted in the fourth round, 101st overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft.