Jaguars rookie safety Zedrick Woods submits retirement paperwork
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) —Jacksonville Jaguars safety Zedrick Woods, an undrafted rookie from Mississippi, has submitted retirement paperwork with the NFL instead of reporting to training camp.
More Jacksonville Jaguars news
- Jaguars rookie safety Zedrick Woods submits retirement paperwork
- Jalen Ramsey says Jaguars don’t plan to give him contract extension this season
- Jaguars sign former UCF running back Taj McGowan for added depth
- Jaguars QB Nick Foles to miss OTAs for undisclosed ‘personal reason’
- Nick Foles, John DeFilippo reunite with hopes of making Jaguars contender again
The Jaguars made the announcement Monday after rookies arrived at the facility. Woods was placed on the team’s reserve/retired list.
Woods’ agent, Ron Butler, says his client has been dealing with a turf toe injury that prompted the decision.
Woods had a decent shot at making Jacksonville’s roster, especially since the team’s safety position is considered one of its thinnest. The group includes inexperienced starters Ronnie Harrison and Jarrod Wilson as well as veteran backup Cody Davis. Three more undrafted guys — C.J. Reavis, Andrew Wingard and Joshua Moon — would have been vying with Woods for the final roster spot.