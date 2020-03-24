Jaguars, journeyman CB Rashaan Melvin agree to terms on 1-year contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Journeyman cornerback Rashaan Melvin and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year contract worth $2.25 million.

Melvin had 68 tackles and 11 pass breakups in 13 games for Detroit last season. The 30-year-old Melvin also has spent time with Oakland, Indianapolis, New England, Baltimore and Tampa Bay during his seven-year NFL career.

He likely will serve as a backup in Jacksonville, which already landed cornerback Darqueze Dennard in free agency. Dennard signed a three-year deal worth $13.5 million. It includes $6 million guaranteed.

The Jaguars are looking to replace 2017 Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Bouye, who was traded to Denver earlier this month for a fourth-round draft pick. They also traded three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey early last season and lost veteran backup Josh Robinson to retirement later in the year.

Melvin has 244 tackles and four interceptions in 64 games. He has yet to play a full season.

He is the sixth defensive player to end up with Jacksonville during free agency, joining Dennard, linebacker Joe Schobert, defensive lineman Rodney Gunter, linebacker/pass-rusher Cassius Marsh and defensive tackle Al Woods.

Melvin, Marsh and Woods each landed low-cost, one-year deals with the Jaguars, who are planning to revamp their depleted roster with 12 picks in next month’s NFL draft.

Marsh’s deal includes $600,000 guaranteed, according to NFL Network. Woods will earn $2.75 million in 2020, with $1 million guaranteed.