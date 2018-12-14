With kicker Josh Lambo’s status in doubt, Jaguars sign Kai Forbath as insurance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed place-kicker Kai Forbath in case Josh Lambo can’t play against Washington on Sunday because of a groin injury.

Lambo, the most accurate kicker in franchise history, injured his right groin in practice Thursday.

The Jaguars (4-9) placed rookie linebacker Leon Jacobs (quadriceps) on injured reserve to make room for Forbath on the 53-man roster.

Coach Doug Marrone listed Lambo as questionable for Sunday’s home finale. He ruled out starting right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee), backup offensive lineman Josh Walker (ankle) and rookie receiver DJ Chark (quadriceps).

Forbath, who originally signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2011, has spent time with Washington (2012-15) and Minnesota (2016-17). He has made 116 of 135 field goals (85.9 percent) and 169 of 180 point-after tries (93.9 perfect). Last season, Forbath connected on 35 of 42 field-goal attempts.