Jaguars list RBs Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon as questionable for game against Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running backs Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon are among five players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Tennessee.

Fournette missed last week’s victory against New England because of a strained right hamstring and was limited in practice this week. Yeldon, who led the team with 58 yards rushing against the Patriots, was limited all week because of an ankle injury.

Right guard A.J. Cann (triceps), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) and cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) also are questionable.

Coach Doug Marrone says “players are doing the best job they can to get themselves ready to go.”

Ramsey and Hayden were added to the team’s injury report Friday.

Marrone says the Jaguars “just got to see what happens now and see where it goes when it just happens today.”