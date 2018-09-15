Jaguars promote RB Brandon Wilds as Leonard Fournette remains questionable for tilt vs. Patriots
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have promoted running back Brandon Wilds from the practice squad, making a roster move in case Leonard Fournette doesn’t play against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
The Jaguars made room for Wilds on the 53-man roster by releasing receiver Rashad Greene, a fifth-round draft pick in 2015. Greene was inactive for the season opener.
Fournette strained his right hamstring in the first half against the New York Giants last week and missed practice all week.
Fournette said Thursday he expected his status to be a game-day decision. Coach Doug Marrone expressed optimism Friday that Fournette would be able to play against the Patriots.
If Fournette doesn’t play, T.J. Yeldon is expected to start in his place and get the majority of the work.
