Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey listed as questionable vs. Broncos after birth of child
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Denver following the birth of his second child.
Ramsey, who has requested a trade, left the team Wednesday night to be with his family in Nashville, Tennessee. Coach Doug Marrone said Friday the baby girl had been born.
“Both mom and baby are healthy and obviously that’s important,” Marrone said. “We’ve been in communication and we’ll just see. If anything comes up, I’ll make sure you’re aware of it.”
Ramsey was ill Monday and then missed practice Wednesday with a back injury. It’s unclear if Ramsey is planning to rejoin the team in Denver on Saturday.
“I just think it’s questionable,” Marrone said. “It’s not something to joke around with, but obviously when you say your level of hope, you’re hoping that every player is going to play from injury. When he gets back, we’ll see how he’s doing.”