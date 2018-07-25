Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey to miss start of camp to be with family after birth of daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey will miss the start of training camp after becoming a new father.
Ramsey announced Wednesday on his Twitter page that he would remain in Tennessee with his girlfriend, Bre, and newborn daughter, Breelyn, while the team opens camp Thursday.
Over a picture from Disney’s “The Lion King,” Ramsey wrote “for me, family is among the most important things in my life, along with my faith and football. Today starts a new chapter in my life, as Bre and I are blessed to welcome our baby into this world.”
He adds “as soon as I’m comfortable knowing my family is healthy and happy, I’ll return to Jacksonville to rejoin my teammates on our quest to handle some unfinished business.”
Coach Doug Marrone says Ramsey let coaches know about the potential conflict months ago.
