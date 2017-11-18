Jaguars activate Dede Westbrook, Calvin Pryor from injured reserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated rookie receiver Dede Westbrook and safety Calvin Pryor from injured reserve and promoted Larry Pinkard from the practice squad.

To make room on the 53-man roster Saturday, the Jaguars (6-3) waived defensive tackle Sheldon Day and receiver Jaelen Strong and placed receiver Arrelious Benn (knee) on injured reserve.

Westbrook, a fourth-round draft pick from Oklahoma and the 2016 Biletnikoff Award winner, missed the first nine games following core muscle surgery in early September. He will make his NFL debut at Cleveland on Sunday and should see significant playing time since starter Allen Hurns (ankle) is out.

Pryor, a first-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2014, has appeared in 44 career games. He has 191 tackles and two interceptions in three seasons.

Pinkard spent time with Green Bay and Oakland before signing with Jacksonville in April. He has yet to play in an NFL game.