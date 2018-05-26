Jaguars sign second-round pick D.J. Chark to 4-year deal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed rookie receiver DJ Chark to a four-year contract worth about $4.5 million.
A second-round draft pick from LSU, Chark was slotted to get a $1.3 million signing bonus. He was the 61st overall selection.
The 6-foot-4 Chark caught 66 passes for 1,351 yards and six touchdowns in four years with the Tigers. He had a career-high 40 receptions for 874 yards as the team’s top target in 2017.
The speedy Chark also ranked second in the Southeastern Conference by averaging 10.6 yards a punt return. He finished his college career with 1,817 all-purpose yards.
Chark says “to finally put your name on that piece of paper to solidify that you are indeed a player here is a surreal moment. I can’t even put it in words right now.”
The Jaguars have six of their seven draft picks under contract. Only first-round defensive lineman Taven Bryan remains unsigned.