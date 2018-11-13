Jaguars center Brandon Linder to have season-ending surgery on his right knee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder will have season-ending surgery on his right knee.

Linder injured his knee in Sunday’s 29-26 loss at Indianapolis, and coach Doug Marrone said Monday the team captain will be placed on injured reserve.

A third-round draft pick from Miami in 2014, Linder will have missed 26 games in five years. He signed a five-year contract worth $51.7 million in July 2017. It included $24 million guaranteed.

Linder also is the team’s third offensive lineman — second starter — to land on injured reserve. Left tackle Cam Robinson tore a knee ligament earlier in the season and was placed on IR. Robinson’s backup, Josh Wells, landed on IR with a groin injury.