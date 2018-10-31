Jaguars QB Blake Bortles dealing with injury to non-throwing shoulder, team signs Landry Jones

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles injured his non-throwing shoulder against Philadelphia in London last week but is expected to play Nov. 11 at Indianapolis.

Nonetheless, the Jaguars (3-5) signed free agent Landry Jones to take some repetitions during the team’s bye week. Jacksonville worked Jones out before the loss to the Eagles.

Jones fills an open roster spot created when the team traded defensive end Dante Fowler to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

A fourth-round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2013, Jones has appeared in 18 games and is 3-2 as a starter. He has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,310 yards, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Bortles hasn’t missed a start since taking over the job early in the 2014 season. He played through a right wrist injury last season.