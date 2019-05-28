Jaguars QB Nick Foles to miss OTAs for undisclosed ‘personal reason’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is skipping organized team activities for “a personal reason.”
More Jacksonville Jaguars news
- Jaguars QB Nick Foles to miss OTAs for undisclosed ‘personal reason’
- Nick Foles, John DeFilippo reunite with hopes of making Jaguars contender again
- Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue says he won’t hold out this season even if potentially huge payday doesn’t materialize
- Jaguars LB Telvin Smith wants everyone to “stop going crazy” about his decision to retire
- Jaguars rookie LB Quincy Williams battling to fill spot with Telvin Smith stepping away from football
Coach Doug Marrone says “our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family.”
The team says it has no details to release and there is no timetable for Foles’ return.
Marrone says: “He knows, like anything else, that we’re here for him. The football part, we’ll just figure that out. …”
Jacksonville signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract in free agency in March, giving him a franchise-record $50.125 million guaranteed.
He participated in all three voluntary OTAs last week.
Marrone says rookie Gardner Minshew and first-year quarterbacks Tanner Lee and Alex McGough will share snaps with the first-team offense.