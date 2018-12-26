Warm up the hot stove with the Dec. 29 premiere of ‘Inside the Rays: Winter Meetings’ on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. (Dec. 26, 2018) – On Saturday, Dec. 29 at 10 p.m., FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, will debut an all-new episode of “Inside the Rays.” Titled “Winter Meetings,” this episode brings Rays fans behind the scenes at the 2018 Major League Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nev.

Viewers tuning in following postgame coverage of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens game will get an all-access pass to the MLB Winter Meetings that took place at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino earlier this month. The FOX Sports Sun crew was in attendance to capture the sights and sounds of the annual gathering of baseball executives, staff, media, exhibitors and job seekers from around the world.

“Inside the Rays: Winter Meetings” examines Tampa Bay’s successful season and spotlights the moves made by the organization during this offseason. Rays Manager Kevin Cash joined us for an interview where he discussed the approach the club is taking to shaping the roster and shared his excitement for the start of spring training in February. We also caught up with Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom, who shared insight on key additions to the pitching staff and the lineup in order to build upon the 90-win season of 2018.

Director of Minor League Operations Mitch Lukevics also delved into the impact of the club-record six affiliates making the postseason. For the first time in franchise history, three of those minor league affiliates won their respective championships. More than 3,000 attendees were expected to attend the annual meetings, and it’s the job of Minor League Baseball to ensure that everything runs smoothly. Minor League Baseball President and Chief Executive Officer Pat O’ Conner and Minor League Baseball Director of Special Events Stefanie Loncarich provided insight into the preparation that goes into making the event successful.

Join host Rich Hollenberg on FOX Sports Sun and the FOX Sports app as we debut a brand new “Inside the Rays: Winter Meetings,” and be sure to follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter and Instagram and visit FOXSportsFlorida.com for channel listings and exclusive Rays video coverage.

PREMIERE: Sat. 12/29/18, 10 PM

Mon. 12/31/18, 12 PM

Tue. 01/01/19, 1 PM

Wed. 01/02/19, 12 PM

Wed. 01/02/19, 6 PM

Sat. 01/05/19, 11:30 AM

Sat. 01/05/19, 5 PM

Wed. 01/09/19, 4:30 PM

Thu. 01/10/19, 11 PM

Sun. 01/13/19, 11:30 PM

Wed. 01/16/19, 6:30 PM

Fri. 01/18/19, 10 PM

Sun. 01/20/19, 2:30 PM

Mon. 01/21/19, 7 PM

Tue. 01/22/19, 1:30 PM

Wed. 01/23/19, 7:30 PM

Fri. 01/25/19, 7:30 PM

Mon. 01/28/19, 1:30 PM

Thu. 01/31/19, 12 PM

