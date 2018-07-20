‘Inside the Rays: Reflections on 20 Years of Rays Baseball’ premieres July 23 on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. (July 20, 2018) – FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Rays” this coming Monday, July 23, upon conclusion of Tampa Bay’s game against the New York Yankees. Join host Dewayne Staats, the Rays first and only television play-by-play announcer, as he takes fans back in time for an in-depth look at the key moments in franchise history on “Inside the Rays: Reflections on 20 Years of Rays Baseball.”

The show begins at the very beginning, when founder and first owner Vince Naimoli brought the Devil Rays to Tampa Bay. The 1998 inaugural season, first pitch, fast start and the leadership of veterans Wade Boggs and Fred McGriff are all highlighted in detail. The 1999 season featured Boggs notching his 3,000th hit by way of a home run, while Lou Piniella was hired as manager. Fast forward to current Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg bringing in his own ideas in 2005, which started with the hire of Manager Joe Maddon. The ideas kept coming in 2007 as the team would change their uniforms and Devil Rays rebranded to Rays.

The 2008 season saw the team go from losing 96 games to winning 97. The Rays made their first trip to the World Series after a thrilling Game 7 vs. the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series. Finally, the 2011 season gets spotlighted with the legendary Game 162 come from behind win against the New York Yankees.

Tune in on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO as we debut “Inside the Rays: Reflections on 20 Years of Rays Baseball,” and be sure to follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter for exclusive Rays content.

Show Schedule:

PREMIERE: Mon. 7/23/18, 10:30 PM

Tue. 7/24/18, 6 PM

Tue. 7/24/18, 11:30 PM

Wed. 7/25/18, 3:30 PM

Thu. 7/26/18, 10:30 PM

Fri. 7/27/18, 6 PM

Fri. 7/27/18, 11:30 PM

Sat. 7/28/18, 10:30 PM

Sun. 7/29/18, 5 PM

Tue. 7/31/18, 10:30 PM

Wed. 8/01/18, 6 PM

Wed. 8/01/18, 11:30 PM

Thu. 8/02/18, 12 PM

Fri. 8/03/18, 10:30 PM

Sat. 8/04/18, 5 PM

Sat. 8/04/18, 10 PM

Sun. 8/05/18, 4:30 PM

Tue. 8/07/18, 6 PM

Wed. 8/08/18, 10:30 PM

Thu. 8/09/18, 10:30 PM

Fri. 8/10/18, 10:30 PM

Sat. 8/11/18, 3 PM

Sat. 8/11/18, 8 PM

Tue. 8/14/18, 10:30 PM

Wed. 8/15/18, 11:00 PM

Thu. 8/16/18, 4:30 PM

Fri. 8/17/18, 6 PM

Fri. 8/17/18, 11 PM

Sat. 8/18,/18, 10:30 PM

Sun. 8/19/18, 5 PM

Tue. 8/21/18, 11:30 PM

