‘Inside the Rays: New Coaching Staff’ premieres June 9 on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. (June 8, 2018) – Tune in Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m., on FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, as we premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Rays” upon conclusion of Tampa Bay’s game against the Seattle Mariners. “Inside the Rays: New Coaching Staff” spotlights Third Base Coach Matt Quatraro, Pitching Coach Kyle Snyder and First Base and Assistant Hitting Coach Ozzie Timmons as each joined the Rays’ coaching staff this offseason after having arrived at the ball club with long-term ties to the Rays’ minor league system. Quatraro signed with the Rays in 1996 and coached in the Rays’ minor league system for seven seasons, Snyder was drafted by the Rays out of high school in 1996 and coached six seasons in the Rays minor league system and Timmons, a Tampa native, played for the Rays in 2000 and coached in Tampa Bay’s minor league system for 11 seasons. Watch and learn how their playing days and minor league connections make them the perfect fit in Tampa Bay’s Major League clubhouse.

Interviews on the show include Quatraro, Snyder, Timmons, Rays Manager Kevin Cash, Bench Coach Charlie Montoyo, Senior VP of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom, Director of Minor League Operations Mitch Lukevics, pitchers Blake Snell and Jake Faria and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier.

Join host Michelle Margaux on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO as we debut "Inside the Rays: New Coaching Staff,"

