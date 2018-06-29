‘Inside the Rays: Matt Duffy’ premieres June 30 on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. (June 29, 2018) — Tune in Saturday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m., on FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, as we premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Rays” upon conclusion of Tampa Bay’s game against the Houston Astros. “Inside the Rays: Matt Duffy” presents an all-access look at Tampa Bay’s third baseman. Duffy grew up in Lakewood, Calif. near Long Beach. At an early age, he developed a passion for the sport of baseball. He attended Lakewood High School where he helped lead his team to a league championship in 2008. He played college baseball at nearby Long Beach State University under Head Coach Troy Buckley from 2010 to 2012. Viewers will hear from Buckley about what fueled Duffy as a collegiate athlete, in addition to getting insight from High School Coach Spud O’Neal.

Duffy was selected in the 18th round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants. His minor league baseball career was shorter than most when he skipped AAA ball and was called up by the Giants on August 1, 2014. A few months later he was the youngest player on the Giants 25-man roster during the 2014 World Series. His rookie campaign culminated with a World Series ring as the Giants went on to defeat the Kansas City Royals.

While still a member of the Giants in 2016, and ironically during a game against the Rays, Duffy injured his Achilles. He was traded to the Rays subsequently on Aug. 1, 2016 and went on to recover from Achilles surgery during the 2017 season. In 2018 with his health restored, Duffy is in peak shape and thriving at the plate as a key part of the Rays offense.

Watch on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO as we debut “Inside the Rays: Matt Duffy,” and be sure to follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter for exclusive Rays content.

Replay Schedule:

Sat. 06/30/18, 7:30 PM

Sun. 07/01/18, 4:30 PM

Mon. 07/02/18, 10:30 PM

Tue. 07/03/18, 6 PM

Wed. 07/04/18, 4:30 PM

Fri. 07/06/18, 6 PM

Sat. 07/07/18, 7:30 PM

Sun. 07/08/18, 5 PM

Mon. 07/09/18, 10:30 PM

Tue. 07/10/18, 6 PM

Tue. 07/10/18, 11:30 PM

Wed. 07/11/18, 3:30 PM

Thu. 07/12/18, 7 PM

Fri. 07/13/18, 11:30 PM

Sat. 07/14/18, 5:30 PM

Sun. 07/15/18, 1 PM

Sun. 07/15/18, 6:30 PM

Thu. 07/19/18, 6:30 PM

Fri. 07/20/18, 10:30 PM

Sun. 07/22/18, 5:30 PM

Mon. 07/23/18, 6 PM

Wed. 07/25/18, 4 PM

Fri. 07/27/18, 11:00 PM

Sat. 07/28/18, 11:30 PM

Sun. 07/29/18, 5:30 PM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 20 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.