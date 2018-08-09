“Inside the Rays: In the community” debuts August 11 on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. (Aug. 9, 2018) – FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Rays” this coming Saturday, Aug. 11, upon conclusion of Tampa Bay’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. “Inside the Rays: In the Community” takes viewers behind the scenes of the organization’s year-round pledge to making a Major League impact on the lives of thousands of fans across Tampa Bay.

Since their inaugural 1998 season, the Rays have demonstrated a profound commitment to bringing the magic of Major League Baseball to the region. Today, Rays players, coaches and staff are invested in building partnerships and making lasting connections that impact the public in a positive way. “Inside The Rays: In the Community” includes a trio of features spotlighting Hurricane Maria relief efforts, youth ballpark renovations and the “Reading With The Rays” program.

The episode features interviews with:

Rays President Brian Auld

Rays Baseball Foundation Executive Director Stephen Thomas

Rays Bench Coach Charlie Montoyo

Rays Major League Field Coordinator Rocco Baldelli

Rays teammates Willy Adames, Daniel Robertson, Ryne Stanek, Ryan Yarbrough

Chief Medical Officer, Moffitt Cancer Center Robert J. Keenan, M.D., M.M.M

St. Petersburg Library System Youth Services Coordinator Mandy Morris

Hillborough Parks & Recreation Department Director Rick Valdez

Northwest Little League President Ramon Najera

Join host Michelle Margaux on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO for the debut of “Inside the Rays: In the Community,” and be sure to follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter for exclusive Rays content.

Show Schedule:

PREMIERE

Sat 8/11/18 8 PM

Sun 8/12/18 4:30 PM

Tue 8/14/18 6 PM

Tue 8/14/18 11:30 PM

Wed 8/15/18 10:30 PM

Thu 8/16/18 5 PM

Fri 8/17/18 10:30 PM

Sat 8/18/18 6 PM

Sun 8/19/18 4:30 PM

Mon 8/20/18 6 PM

Tue 8/21/18 10:30 PM

Wed 8/22/18 6 PM

Thu 8/23/18 10:30 PM

Fri 8/24/18 11:30 PM

Sat 8/25/18 9:30 PM

Tue 8/28/18 11 PM

Wed 8/29/18 6 PM

Fri 8/31/18 10:30 PM

Sun 9/02/18 2:30 PM

Mon 9/03/18 10:30 PM

Wed 9/05/18 11 PM

Sat 9/08/18 10:30 PM

Sun 9/09/18 12 PM

Tue 9/11/18 11 PM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 20 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.