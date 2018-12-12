FOX Sports Sun travels to Scottsdale on the premiere of ‘Inside the Rays: Arizona Fall League’

TAMPA, Fla. (Dec. 12, 2018) – Tampa Bay Rays fans looking for their offseason fix of Rays baseball are welcomed to tune in to FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Rays, tomorrow night at 10:30 p.m. for an all-new episode of “Inside the Rays: Arizona Fall League.” FOX Sports Sun traveled west to the Scottsdale area to give viewers an all-access pass to the six week-league, which showcases prospects from all thirty Major League teams and gives players opportunities to get additional at-bats, pitch more innings and develop their games further. “Inside the Rays: Arizona Fall League” spotlights one of the first elements of the team’s off-season and a vital aspect of Tampa Bay’s commitment to developing young talent throughout the organization.

Fans tuning in following postgame coverage of the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game will get to know some of the talented Rays prospects playing for the Peoria Javelinas of the Arizona Fall League including shortstop Lucius Fox, catcher Ronaldo Hernandez and left-handed pitchers Dalton Moats and Matt Krook. Viewers will also hear about the importance of the league from Mitch Lukevics, Rays Director of Minor League Operations and Joe Szekely, hitting coach for the Rays’ minor league affiliate in Port Charlotte, who also participates in the Arizona Fall League as hitting coach for Peoria.

Don’t miss this special opportunity to catch an early glimpse of several elite prospects in the Rays organization as they work to impress their coaches and prove their merits against the best young talent from other organizations. Be sure to tune in on FOX Sports Sun and the FOX Sports app tomorrow night for the debut of “Inside the Rays: Arizona Fall League,” and follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter for exclusive Rays content.

Show Schedule:

