‘Inside the Panthers LIVE: Hockey is for Everyone’ debuts Dec. 14 on FOX Sports Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Dec. 13, 2019) — FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Florida Panthers, will debut the an all-new “Inside the Panthers LIVE” tomorrow before the start of Florida’s game against the Boston Bruins. Fans can tune in Saturday at 6 p.m. as host Jessica Blaylock brings viewers inside the Panthers efforts to teach the game and make it accessible for every part of South Florida. Former Panther and current Director of Hockey at the Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs Peter Worrell will join Jessica live on set to talk about these programs.

Through the “Learn To Play” program, the Panthers provide low-cost access to training, uniforms and equipment for adults and children. Viewers will hear from Panthers teammates Mike Hoffman and Mike Matheson about why they like to give their time to young hockey players. Girls are included in the “Learn To Play” program, both in co-ed classes and in special girls-only classes. Emily Pfalzer Matheson, a Team USA Olympian and wife of Mike Matheson, is one of many female role models helping to teach the sport to these young ladies.

Floorball is an off-ice version of the sport which uses a small lightweight stick and plastic ball to build fundamentals. The Panthers have implemented Floorball in approximately 250 schools in the tri-county area. “Inside the Panthers LIVE” visits Forest Glen Middle School in Coral Springs, where students and school administrators share their thoughts on the game and the Panthers’ assistance to grow the sport. The Panthers also provide Floorball clinics at the BB&T Center for local educators. Viewers will get an inside look at how these teachers get hands-on experience to bring the game and $1000 worth of Panthers-donated equipment back to their classrooms.

Additionally, the Panthers have provided a Community Champions Grant to the American Special Hockey Association, which provides access to the sport for disabled youth and adults. Viewers will get a feel for this incredible program that is touching lives in ways more meaningful than wins and losses. A Community Champions Grant was also recently awarded to the Panthers Warriors, an ice hockey team comprised of military veterans. Viewers will hear from participants and their part-time coach, former Panthers defenseman Anders Eriksson, about how important this program is for healing these brave Americans.

Finally, Senior Director of the Florida Panthers Foundation and Community Relations John Colombo and Panthers Youth Hockey Manager Matt Janusz guide viewers through a variety of programs, on and off the ice.

