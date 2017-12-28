‘Inside the Panthers: Jonathan Huberdeau’ premieres Dec. 30 on FOX Sports Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Dec. 22, 2017) — Tune in next Saturday, Dec. 30 at 10 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida, the regional television home of the Florida Panthers, as we get set to premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Panthers” upon conclusion of the Panthers vs. Montreal Canadiens game. “Inside the Panthers: Jonathan Huberdeau” invites Panthers fans to join FOX Sports Florida as we travel to Huberdeau’s hometown of Saint-Jerome, Quebec.

Huberdeau is no stranger to the Panthers and South Florida. Growing up, his parents used to drive Huberdeau and his siblings down to Sunrise in the family RV to watch the Canadiens play the Panthers. Fans will get to relive these road trips, get a tour of Saint-Jerome from Huberdeau himself and join in on a game of three-on-three hockey with his uncle Ben and brother Sebastian. Huberdeau is having an All-Star caliber season and viewers will get to hear from teammates Roberto Luongo, Aaron Ekblad and Keith Yandle as they go into detail about what makes Huberdeau tick.

Join host Jessica Blaylock on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut “Inside the Panthers: Jonathan Huberdeau,” and make sure to follow @FOXPanthers for exclusive Panthers content from our telecasts.

Replay Schedule:

Sat. 12/30/17, 10:00 PM

Mon. 1/01/18, 7:30 AM

Tue. 1/02/18, 7:30 AM

Tue. 1/02/18, 11:30 PM

Thu. 1/04/18, 10:30 PM

Fri. 1/05/18, 10:30 PM

Sun. 1/07/18, 7:30 AM

Sun. 1/07/18, 8:00 PM

Mon. 1/08/18, 7:30 PM

Tue. 1/09/18, 8:30 AM

Tue. 1/09/18, 11:30 PM

Thu. 1/11/18, 7:30 AM

Fri. 1/12/18, 8:30 AM

Fri. 1/12/18, 10:30 PM

Mon. 1/15/18, 8:30 AM

Tue. 1/16/18, 8:30 AM

Thu. 1/18,/18, 8:30 AM

Fri. 1/19/18, 7:30 AM

Fri. 1/19/18, 10:30 PM

Sat. 1/20/18, 11:00 PM

Tue. 1/23/18, 8:30 AM

Tue. 1/23/18, 11:30 PM

