‘Inside the Panthers: Game Day’ premieres March 2 on FOX Sports Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Feb. 27, 2018) — From 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., there is never a dull moment at BB&T Center on a game day. Come behind the curtains with FOX Sports Florida, the regional television home of the Florida Panthers, this Friday, March 2 at 10:30 p.m. as we premiere “Inside the Panthers: Game Day” upon conclusion of the Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres game.

For Senior Director of Game Presentation Jon Adams, a Panthers game day is much more than a game of hockey. It’s a Broadway experience on ice that evokes emotion, laughter, pride, goosebumps and sometimes tears. Adams and his team take great pride in making the game experience at Panthers home games special. One of the most important jobs in the building belongs to Ice Technician Manager Graham Caplinger, who ensures that the ice in the southernmost rink in the NHL is consistent for every game. We joined him at 4:30 a.m. to see everything that process entails. Finally, viewers will be introduced to Equipment Manager Teddy Richards and his routine, which on this game day included placing a hidden microphone into forward Vincent Trocheck’s pads for FOX Sports Florida.

Interviews featured throughout the show include Adams, Caplinger, Richards, Trocheck, Head Coach Bob Boughner, Vice President of Ticket Sales Stephen Gerhard, Director of Video Productions Dennis Docil and Game Presentation Coordinator Amanda Ashen. Join host Jessica Blaylock on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut “Inside the Panthers: Game Day,” and make sure to follow @FOXPanthers for exclusive Panthers content from our telecasts.

Replay Schedule:

Sun. 3/04/18, 6:00 PM

Tue. 3/06/18, 10:30 PM

Thu. 3/08/18, 10:30 PM

Fri. 3/09/18, 9:00 AM

Mon. 3/12/18, 7:30 AM

Mon. 3/12/18, 10:30 PM

Sat. 3/17/18, 5:30 PM

Mon. 3/19/18, 10:30 PM

Tue. 3/20/18, 10:30 PM

Thu. 3/22/18, 8:30 AM

Thu. 3/22/18, 10:30 PM

Sat. 3/24/18, 10:00 PM

Mon. 3/26/18, 8:30 AM

Mon. 3/26/18, 6:30 PM

Tue. 3/27/18, 10:00 PM

Wed. 3/28/18, 8:30 AM

Wed. 3/28/18, 7:00 PM

Thu. 3/29/18, 7:00 PM

Sat. 3/31/18, 12:30 PM

Sat. 3/31/18, 5:30 PM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 20 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.