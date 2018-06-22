‘Inside the Marlins: The Top Ten Moments’ premieres June 24 on FOX Sports Florida

MIAMI (June 22, 2018) – Tune in Sunday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m., on FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, as we premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Marlins” upon conclusion of Miami’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Titled “The Top Ten Moments,” this episode invites fans to watch and relive the top ten moments in Marlins history through the eyes of the legends that wore the teal and black over the past 25 years. From classic no-hitters to the swings and slides that brought baseball glory to South Florida, “Inside the Marlins: The Top Ten Moments” is the perfect watch with Miami in the midst of their 25th anniversary season.

Viewers will hear from former Marlins including Moises Alou, Charles Johnson, Gary Sheffield, Craig Counsell, Edgar Renteria, Robb Nen, Jeff Conine, Juan Pierre, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, Al Leiter, Mike Redmond, Todd Hollandsworth, Mike Lowell, Alex Gonzalez, Luis Castillo, Jim Leyland and Jack McKeon.

Join FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut “Inside the Marlins: The Top Ten Moments,” and be sure to follow @FOXMarlins on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive Marlins content.

Replay Schedule:

Mon. 6/25/18, 6 PM

Wed. 6/27/18, 6 PM

Fri. 6/29/18, 10:30 PM

Sat. 6/30/18, 8:30 PM

Mon. 7/02/18, 10:30 PM

Tue. 7/03/18, 10:30 PM

Thu. 7/05/18, 10:30 PM

Fri. 7/06/18, 10:30 PM

Sat. 7/07/18, 4:30 PM

Mon. 7/09/18, 10:30 PM

Tue. 7/10/18, 6 PM

Wed. 7/11/18, 6 PM

Fri. 7/13/18, 1:30 PM

Fri. 7/13/18, 10:30 PM

Sat. 7/14/18, 8:30 PM

Tue. 7/17/18, 8:30 AM

Wed. 7/18,/18, 8 AM

Thu. 7/19/18, 8 AM

Fri. 7/20/18, 6 PM

Sat. 7/21/18, 10:30 PM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 20 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.