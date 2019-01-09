Get ready for spring training with the premiere of ‘Inside the Marlins: Offseason Special’ on Jan. 10 on FOX Sports Florida

MIAMI (Jan. 9, 2019) – On Thursday, Jan. 10 at 8:30 p.m., FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, will debut an all-new episode of “Inside the Marlins.” Titled “Offseason Special,” this episode takes Marlins fans behind the scenes at the 2018 MLB Winter Meetings, gives them an in-depth look at the rebranding effort behind the rollout of club’s new logo, colores, and uniforms and highlights many of the team’s offseason charitable initiatives.

“Inside the Marlins: Offseason Special” begins with interviews of Marlins President of Baseball Operations Michael Hill and Manager Don Mattingly. Hill and Mattingly both shared their thoughts on the 2018 Marlins and discussed some of the key players who they see contributing to the organization’s growth in 2019. Host Kelly Saco went one-on-one with Mattingly, who shared some of the challenges of being manager with constant changes in technology. Mattingly also reflects on his offseason trip to Tokyo, Japan, where he managed in the 2018 MLB Japan All-Star series. Fans will want to keep watching when “Inside the Marlins” takes a closer look at the Marlins’ signing of Cuban outfielder Víctor Víctor Mesa, the top international prospect, as well as his brother, Víctor Mesa Jr.

FOX Sports Florida reporter Jessica Blaylock rounds out the episode with an in-depth look at the Marlins offseason rebranding and efforts in the community. Jessica sat down with Marlins President of Business Operations Chip Bowers and Sr. VP of Marketing and Community Relations Elisa Padilla to get an insider’s perspective on the rebranding and its role in the team’s focus on making authentic connections with the South Florida community. Blaylock also spoke with Marlins CEO Derek Jeter as the organization provided meals for local families before Thanksgiving, and highlighted its toy distribution to local children ahead of Christmas. Additionally, the Marlins partnered with AutoNation and other sponsors to give away new cars to some deserving individuals. “Inside The Marlins” was there to capture a pair of car giveaways, including one for a selfless Miami woman who takes care of her special needs adult nephews, two of whom are Special Olympic athletes.

Join host Kelly Saco on FOX Sports Florida and the FOX Sports app as we debut a brand new "Inside the Marlins: Offseason Special,"

PREMIERE: Thu. 01/10/19, 8:30 PM

