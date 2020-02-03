FOX Sports Florida travels coast-to-coast to recap Miami’s offseason in an all-new ‘Inside the Marlins’

MIAMI (Feb. 3, 2020) — FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Miami Marlins, will premiere a new episode of “Inside the Marlins” on Tuesday, Feb. 4, upon conclusion of the Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets game. Join host Kelly Saco on the season premiere of “Inside the Marlins” as she takes viewers coast-to-coast with an all-access look at Miami’s busy offseason.

In Jupiter, Kelly spent time at Marlins Hitters Camp with outfielders JJ Bleday, Kameron Misner, Peyton Burdick and Víctor Mesa Jr., as well as catcher Will Banfield and infielder Nasim Nuñez. Each player shared what they have been working on this offseason and discussed the importance of Hitters Camp as part of their development. Marlins Director of Player Development Dick Scott also offered his perspective on why this camp is such a vital part of the organization’s goals.

On the west coast, San Diego set the stage for the 2019 MLB Winter Meetings, where Kelly spoke with Manager Don Mattingly and President of Baseball Operations Michael Hill about the Marlins’ new free-agent acquisitions, including first baseman Jesus Aguilar and infielder Jonathan Villar. Mattingly and Hill shared their thoughts on 2020 and the organization’s pipeline of young talented players.

Back in Miami, Marlins Park is undergoing significant changes. With a portion of the outfield wall moving closer to home plate and a new synthetic grass surface being installed, Hill and Mattingly give analysis on the benefits of the new playing surface and why the change was needed.

“Inside the Marlins: Offseason Special” features a quick stop in Kansas to check out the Marlins’ new Triple-A affiliate. Our cameras were rolling when the Wichita Wind Surge unveiled their nickname, logo, colors and ballpark ahead of their first season. Wind Surge Owner Lou Schwechheimer sat down with us to explain his vision and goals for the new team.

Finally, Kelly looks back on the Marlins ongoing efforts in the South Florida community. Marlins Park was home to a Thanksgiving food distribution for local families and a holiday party in December. Marlins players, alumni and executives, including CEO Derek Jeter, were on-hand to brighten the holidays for hundreds of people. Current Marlins teammates Miguel Rojas, Pablo López, Jordan Yamamoto and Isan Díaz took part in numerous events and shared why they feel it’s important to give back to the community.

Watch an all-new episode of “Inside the Marlins” Tuesday night on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow @FOXMarlins on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive Marlins content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Sat. 02/08/20, 4:30 PM

Mon. 02/10/20, 6:30 PM

Tue. 02/11/20, 6:30 PM

Tue. 02/11/20, 3:30 AM

Sat. 02/15/20, 2:30 PM

Mon. 02/17/20, 10 AM

Fri. 02/21/20, 3 PM

Sat. 02/22/20, 8 PM

Mon. 02/24/20, 12:30 PM

Mon. 02/24/20, 4 PM

Thu. 02/27/20, 5:30 PM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.