‘Inside the Marlins: Call to the Pen’ premieres July 29 on FOX Sports Florida

MIAMI (July 27, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Marlins” this Sunday, July 29, upon conclusion of Miami’s game against the Washington Nationals. Join host Jessica Blaylock as she spotlights four of Miami’s relief pitchers on “Inside the Marlins: Call to the Pen.”

Kyle Barraclough, Drew Steckenrider, Adam Conley and Tayron Guerrero have excelled out of the bullpen for the Marlins this season, and each one entered this month after pitching a collectively spectacular June on the mound for Miami. Viewers will enjoy an in-depth conversation with each pitcher, in addition to teammate Dan Straily and Pitching Coach Juan Nieves, on their respective backgrounds and approaches to coming out of the bullpen. Barraclough earned the closer role for the Marlins on June 1 and went on to be named the National League Reliever of the Month four weeks later. Steckenrider led the Marlins in ERA in 2017 and became the first relief pitcher in club history to pitch in 14 or more games without giving up a run. Conley ranks sixth in the National League with an opposing batting average of .157 after tweaking his pitching technique at the end of last season. Guerrero has one of the most dominant fastballs in baseball this season following his uniquely arduous journey to the Majors.

Tune in on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut “Inside the Marlins: Call to the Pen,” and be sure to follow @FOXMarlins on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive Marlins content.

Show Schedule:

PREMIERE: Sun 7/29/18, 4:30 PM

Wed 8/01/18, 11 PM

Thu 8/02/18, 6 PM

Fri 8/03/18, 10:30 PM

Sat 8/04/18, 11 PM

Mon 8/06/18, 6 PM

Tue 8/07/18, 10:30 PM

Wed 8/08/18, 6 PM

Fri 8/10/18, 6 PM

Sat 8/11/18, 10:30 PM

Sun 8/12/18, 5 PM

Mon 8/13/18, 6:30 PM

Wed 8/15/18, 11 PM

Fri 8/17/18, 6 PM

Sat 8/18,/18, 6 PM

Tue 8/21/18, 10:30 PM

Thu 8/23/18, 10:30 PM

Fri 8/24/18, 10:30 PM

Sun 8/26/18, 4:30 PM

Tue 8/28/18, 10:30 PM

Wed 8/29/18, 10:30 PM

Fri 8/31/18, 10:30 PM

