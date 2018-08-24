‘Inside the Marlins: Building the Future’ premieres Aug. 26 on FOX Sports Florida

MIAMI (Aug. 24, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Marlins” this Sunday, Aug. 26, upon conclusion of Miami’s game against the Atlanta Braves. Join host Jessica Blaylock as we explore Miami’s revamped approach to developing their pipeline of prospects on “Inside the Marlins: Building the Future.”

The Marlins have completely changed how they develop prospects and the retooled strategy goes well beyond the diamond. On the mental side of the game, the Marlins have started an education program to teach life skills that will mold their minor leaguers into young men who can succeed in life on and off the diamond, communicating in both English and Spanish.

From Jupiter to Jacksonville, our cameras hit the road to spotlight some top prospect stories and check in with where select minor leaguers are in their development. Many of the top players have already been promoted within the minor leagues this year. This episode will take you inside all areas of the Marlins Player Development system, featuring interviews with Vice President of Player Development and Scouting Gary Denbo; Director of Player Development Dick Scott; Manager of Player Development and Scouting Geoff DeGroot; Education Coordinator Emily Glass; and nearly a dozen players, including top-ranked prospect Monte Harrison and 2018 first-round pick Connor Scott.

Tune in on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut “Inside the Marlins: Building the Future,” and be sure to follow @FOXMarlins on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive Marlins content.

Show Schedule:

PREMIERE: Sun. 8/26/18, 4:30 PM

Tue. 8/28/18, 6 PM

Wed. 8/29/18, 10 PM

Sat. 9/01/18, 10:30 PM

Tue. 9/04/18, 6 PM

Fri. 9/07/18, 10:30 PM

Sat. 9/08/18, 11:30 PM

Mon. 9/10/18, 6 PM

Tue. 9/11/18, 6 PM

Wed. 9/12/18, 10:30 PM

Thu. 9/13/18, 10:30 PM

Fri. 9/14/18, 10:30 PM

Sat. 9/15/18, 6 PM

Sun. 9/16/18, 5 PM

Mon. 9/17/18, 10:30 PM

Tue. 9/18/18, 6 PM

Wed. 9/19/18, 10:30 AM

Thu. 9/20/18, 6 PM

Fri. 9/21/18, 6 PM

Sat. 9/22/18, 6 PM

Sat. 9/29/18, 10:30 PM

