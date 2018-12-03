Take a trip to Scottsdale with ‘Inside the Miami Marlins: Arizona Fall League,’ premiering Dec. 3 on FOX Sports Florida

MIAMI (Dec. 3, 2018) – Miami Marlins fans looking for their offseason fix of Marlins baseball are welcomed to tune in to FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Marlins, tonight at 7:30 p.m. for an all-new episode of “Inside the Marlins: Arizona Fall League.” FOX Sports Florida and host Kelly Saco traveled west to the Scottsdale area to give viewers an all-access pass to the six week-league, which showcases prospects from all thirty Major League teams and gives players opportunities to get additional at-bats, pitch more innings and develop their games further. “Inside the Marlins: Arizona Fall League” shines a spotlight on a group of Marlins prospects who played together in the league with the Salt River Rafters

Kelly sits down with Marlins’ prospects Monte Harrison, Brian Miller, Jordan Yamamoto, Bryson Brigman, Kyle Keller and Chad Smith to discuss life in the league and getting to bond as teammates over a few friendly games of shuffleboard and cornhole. In expanded interviews, Kelly talks to Harrison, a three-sport star in high school in Missouri, about choosing baseball, and his brother Shaquille Harrison, who plays for the NBA’s Chicago Bulls. Yamamoto, the unofficial team barber, shows off his skills with a pair of clippers and talks about developing his love of baseball in his native Hawaii. Brigman talks about his experiences playing on three world championship teams for USA Baseball; and Miller, a North Carolina native, talks about achieving his dream of playing college baseball for the Tar Heels.

Be sure to tune in on FOX Sports Florida and the FOX Sports app for the Monday night debut of “Inside the Marlins: Arizona Fall League,” and follow @FOXMarlins on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive Marlins content.

