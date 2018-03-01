‘Inside the Magic: In the Community’ premieres March 3 on FOX Sports Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (March 1, 2018) — Tune in Saturday, March 3 at 10 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, as we get set to premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Magic” upon conclusion of the Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies game. “Inside the Magic: In the Community” invites viewers to take a look at the Magic’s philanthropic efforts, from player appearances during the holidays, to spreading the message of health and fitness during ‘Magic Fit Week.’

Follow Magic Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw as we spotlight their shared commitment to the community. Nick and Bo represent the organization year round in a variety of civic roles. This episode also highlights the efforts of the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF), and its impact on the Central Florida community throughout the years and today. Finally, as the Magic host their final OMYF Black Tie & Tennies Gala this month, the organization looks to take things to the next level by hosting the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction.

Tune in on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut “Inside the Magic: In the Community,” and make sure to follow @FOXSportsMagic for exclusive Magic content from our telecasts.

Replay Schedule:

Sat. 3/03/18, 10:00 PM

Mon. 3/05/18, 12:00 AM

Wed. 3/07/18, 1:30 AM

Fri. 3/09/18, 1:00 AM

Sat. 3/10/18, 1:30 AM

Tue. 3/13/18, 11:30 PM

Wed. 3/14/18, 10:00 PM

Fri. 3/16/18, 10:30 PM

Mon. 3/19/18, 6:00 AM

Tue. 3/20/18, 10:30 PM

Thu. 3/22/18, 7:00 AM

Thu. 3/22/18, 10:30 PM

Sat. 3/24/18, 10:00 PM

Mon. 3/26/18, 7:00 AM

Wed. 3/28/18, 7:00 AM

Wed. 3/28/18, 10:00 PM

Fri. 3/30/18, 10:30 PM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

