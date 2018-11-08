‘Inside the Magic: Evan Fournier’ premieres Nov. 9 on FOX Sports Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (Nov. 8, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Magic” this coming Friday, Nov. 9, upon conclusion of Orlando’s game against the Washington Wizards. “Inside the Magic: Evan Fournier” follows the journey of Orlando’s guard from the outskirts of Paris to the NBA. Magic fans watching will get a firsthand look as Fournier shows viewers where his basketball career began and his favorite sites in Paris, while telling his unique story of turning pro at just 16. Surrounded by elite athletes and coaches by way of his father, Francois Fournier, Evan learned early on about the sacrifice required to succeed at a high level. Viewers will also see how Fournier is spreading his love of the game to the next generation through his basketball camps in France.

The episode features interviews with:

Francois, Evan’s father

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic center

Lahaou Konaté, Evan’s childhood friend

Amié Toupane, Evan’s coach from the French U20 men’s team

Dorian Lee, Evan’s personal trainer

