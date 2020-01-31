Join Orlando on their longest road trip of the season with the premiere of ‘Inside the Magic: Chapter 5’

ORLANDO, Fla. (Jan. 31, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Magic” on Saturday, Feb. 1 upon conclusion of Orlando’s game against the Miami HEAT. “Inside the Magic: Chapter 5” presents viewers with an all-access pass as our cameras joined the team behind the scenes during their 12-day road trip to the west coast.

Orlando’s longest road trip of the season began on Friday, Jan. 9 and featured stops in Phoenix, Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Charlotte. In Sacramento, the team had the opportunity to get their likenesses updated on NBA2K, while their stop in Los Angeles saw the team prepare for a rare back-to-back against the Lakers and Clippers in the Staples Center. Fans will enjoy exclusive footage from Orlando’s biggest road win of the season to date vs. the Lakers. On their day off in San Francisco, the team ventured to Archbishop Mitty High School to watch Aaron Gordon’s high school jersey get retired.

Tune in on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO for the premiere of “Inside the Magic: Chapter 5,” and be sure to follow @FOXSportsMagic on Twitter for exclusive Magic content.

Show Schedule:

PREMIERE: Sat. 02/01/20, 10 PM

Mon. 02/03/20, 1 PM

Tue. 02/04/20, 3 PM

Wed. 02/05/20, 10:30 PM

Thu. 02/06/20, 3 PM

Thu. 02/06/20, 10:30 PM

Fri. 02/07/20, 7:30 PM

Sat. 02/08/20, 8 PM

Mon. 02/10/20, 10:30 PM

Wed. 02/12/20, 6 PM

Thu. 02/13/20, 3:30 PM

Fri. 02/14/20, 3:30 PM

Fri. 02/21/20, 10:30 PM

Fri. 02/21/20, 3:00 AM

Mon. 02/24/20, 10:30 PM

Wed. 02/26/20, 10:30 PM

