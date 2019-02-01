‘Inside the Magic: 30 Years of Legends: 1989-2000’ looks back at 3 decades of Orlando basketball

ORLANDO, Fla. (Feb. 1, 2019) – FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Magic” this coming Saturday, Feb. 2, upon conclusion of Orlando’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. “Inside the Magic: 30 Years of Legends: 1989-2000” is the first of two hour-long episodes that invites viewers to join former Orlando legend Dennis Scott on a trip through Magic history as told by the men who helped created it. He sat down with members of the inaugural team, Co-Founder and current Senior Vice President Pat Williams, FOX Sports Florida play-by-play announcer David Steele, Orlando’s first-ever draft pick and current Community Ambassador Nick Anderson, former player and General Manager Otis Smith and former General Manager and current Executive Advisor John Gabriel to find out about the early years of Orlando Magic basketball.

Any trip down memory lane wouldn’t be complete without former teammates Shaquille O’Neal and Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, who joined Scott to talk about the rise of the 1995 Finals team. Finally, Scott dove into the heart and hustle era of Magic basketball as he sat down with former teammates Darrell Armstrong and current Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw.

Join us on FOX Sports Florida and the FOX Sports app as we debut “Inside the Magic: 30 Years of Legends: 1989-2000,” and be sure to follow @FOXSportsMagic on Twitter for exclusive Magic content.

Show Schedule:

PREMIERE: Sat. 02/02/19, 10 PM

Mon. 02/04/19, 6 AM

Thu. 02/07/19, 6 AM

Tue. 02/12/19, 6:30 PM

Fri. 02/15/19, 10 PM

Tue. 02/19/19, 3 PM

Fri. 02/22/19, 10 PM

Mon. 02/25/19, 9 AM

Thu. 02/28/19, 5:30 PM

