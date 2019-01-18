Relive one of Orlando’s finest seasons with the premiere of ‘Inside the Magic: 2008-2009 Run to the Finals’ on FOX Sports Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (Jan. 18, 2019) – FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Magic” this coming Saturday, Jan. 19, upon conclusion of Orlando’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. “Inside the Magic: 2008 – 2009 Run to the Finals” brings Magic fans behind the curtain during Orlando’s run to the 2009 NBA Finals, as told by the members of the team. Former teammates Dwight Howard, Jameer Nelson, JJ Redick, Rashard Lewis, Head Coach Stan Van Gundy and General Manager Otis Smith are just a few of the key individuals “Inside the Magic” interviewed to look back on one of most memorable seasons in franchise history.

From discovering the mindset and strategy that went into building the team, starting with selecting Howard in the 2004 NBA Draft, to finding out why Van Gundy was the right coach to lead the squad, this special hour-long episode is a must-watch for Magic fans. “Inside the Magic” relives the ups and downs of the regular season that saw three teammates get chosen to represent Orlando at the All-Star Game, a starting point guard go down with a shoulder injury and ultimately, the team elevating their play to prove prognosticators wrong on their way to the NBA Finals.

Join host Mackenzie Thirkill on FOX Sports Florida and the FOX Sports app as we debut “Inside the Magic: 2008 – 2009 Run to the Finals,” and be sure to follow @FOXSportsMagic on Twitter for exclusive Magic content.

Show Schedule:

PREMIERE: Sat. 01/19/19, 10 PM

Mon. 01/21/19, 11 PM

Wed. 01/23/19, 6 PM

Thu. 01/24/19, 9 AM

Fri. 01/25/19, 10 PM

Sun. 01/27/19, 10 PM

Wed. 01/30/19, 3 PM

Thu. 01/31/19, 10 PM

Tue. 02/05/19, 6:30 PM

Thu. 02/07/19, 6 AM

Thu. 02/07/19, 10 PM

Tue. 02/12/19, 6:30 PM

Sat. 02/16/19, 7:30 AM

Thu. 02/21/19, 10 AM

Sun. 02/24/19, 2 PM

Mon. 02/25/19, 9 AM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.