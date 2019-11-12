‘Inside the Lightning: Medal of Honor’ premieres Nov. 14 on FOX Sports Sun after Lightning-Rangers game

TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 12, 2019) ― FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Lightning” on Thursday, Nov. 14 upon conclusion of Tampa Bay’s game against the New York Rangers. “Inside the Lightning: Medal of Honor” shines a spotlight on the Medal of Honor convention that was recently held in Tampa with the Bolts proudly serving as presenting sponsor. The Bolts rolled out the red, white and blue carpet in hosting 46 Medal of Honor recipients at their game vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 23. The recipients were recognized and honored prior to the game as Captain Steven Stamkos and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby dropped the puck with all the honorees on the ice.

From a gala celebration that featured actor Gary Sinise and singer George Strait in attendance, to a luncheon with the honorees, Lightning players, management and staff, FOX Sports Sun’s cameras were rolling as Medal of Honor recipients were recognized and celebrated for their lifetimes of service. “Inside the Lightning: Medal of Honor” features interviews with Lightning Owner Jeff Vinik, Lightning CEO Steve Griggs, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Lightning teammates Kevin Shattenkirk and Ryan McDonagh, Major General and Congressional Medal of Honor President / CEO Karl Horst, as well as Medal of Honor recipients Gary Littrell, Drew Dix, Gary Beikirch, Clint Romesha, Ty M. Carter, Ronald J. Shurer II and Hershel “Woody” Williams, a World War II Veteran.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Thu. 11/14/19, 10 PM

Sat. 11/16/19, 3 PM

Sat. 11/16/19, 7:30 PM

Mon. 11/18/19, 8:30 AM

Thu. 11/21/19, 11:30 PM

Fri. 11/22/19, 10:30 PM

Sat. 11/23/19, 11:30 AM

Sat. 11/23/19, 10 PM

Mon. 11/25/19, 11:30 AM

Mon. 11/25/19, 10 PM

Wed. 11/27/19, 11:30 AM

Wed. 11/27/19, 6 PM

Fri. 11/29/19, 8 PM

Sat. 11/30/19, 11:30 AM

Sat. 11/30/19, 5:30 PM

