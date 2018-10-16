‘Inside the Heat: Tip-off Special’ premieres on FOX Sports Sun on Oct. 17 after season opener

MIAMI (Oct. 16, 2018) – FOX Sports Sun, the local television home of the Miami HEAT, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the HEAT” upon conclusion of Miami’s game against the Orlando Magic. Join host Eric Reid tomorrow night as FOX Sports Sun presents a must-see preview of the HEAT’s 31st NBA season.

The episode begins with an in-depth look at the HEAT’s summer signings and training camp as they prepare to start the season with a strong, smart and consistent team. From there, we sit-down with Head Coach Erik Spoelstra for an exclusive interview where he discusses the growth of his team, the mindset of having something to prove and the overall motivation behind this season. “Inside the HEAT: Tip-Off Special” ratchets up the fun on HEAT media day as the captain, Udonis Haslem, debuts the seventh edition of “UD Show.” Finally, Reid and new color analyst John Crotty discuss the season ahead and share their thoughts on the landscape of the Eastern and Western Conferences.

Watch “Inside the HEAT: Tip-Off Special” tomorrow night on FOX Sports Sun and the FOX Sports app and follow @FOXSportsHEAT for exclusive HEAT content from telecasts.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Wed. 10/17/18, 10 PM

Thu. 10/18/18, 3 PM

Thu. 10/18/18, 7 PM

Thu. 10/18/18, 11 PM

Sat. 10/20/18, 12 PM

Sat. 10/20/18, 6:30 PM

Sat. 10/20/18, 11 PM

Sun. 10/21/18, 6 PM

Tue. 10/23/18, 7:30 PM

Wed. 10/24/18, 6 PM

Wed. 10/24/18, 10:30 PM

Thu. 10/25/18, 9:30 PM

Fri. 10/26/18, 8 PM

Sat. 10/27/18, 11:00 PM

Mon. 10/29/18, 6 PM

Mon. 10/29/18, 10:30 PM

Tue. 10/30/18, 6 PM

Tue. 10/30/18, 10 PM

