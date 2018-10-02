‘Inside the Heat: Summer Heat’ premieres Oct. 2 on FOX Sports Sun

MIAMI (Oct. 2, 2018) – FOX Sports Sun, the local television home of the Miami HEAT, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the HEAT” upon conclusion of Miami’s game against the Charlotte Hornets this evening. Join host Eric Reid as FOX Sports Sun brings HEAT fans behind the scenes of an eventful summer for the organization.

Offseason workouts and staying in peak shape run paramount to improvement, and viewers will see firsthand all the effort that went into becoming a better, faster, stronger HEAT player. The episode spotlights Miami’s offseason signings, and key re-signings, that will help Miami keep their championship goal alive heading into the 18-19 NBA season.

The episode travels west to Sacramento, Calif. and Las Vegas, Nev. to get an inside look at the NBA summer league and what players made an impact. Fans will see the time and sacrifice HEAT players put into serving their communities and giving back to South Florida and their hometowns. Lastly, we take viewers international from China, to India, to South Africa, as HEAT players placed an emphasis on growing their brand and the game of basketball abroad.

Watch the debut of “Inside the HEAT: Summer HEAT” tonight on FOX Sports Sun and the FOX Sports App and follow @FOXSportsHEAT for exclusive HEAT content from telecasts.

