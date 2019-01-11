Look back at the illustrious career of a Hall of Famer with ‘Inside the Heat: Ray Allen’ on FOX Sports Sun

MIAMI (Jan. 11, 2019) – FOX Sports Sun, the local television home of the Miami HEAT, will premiere a special episode of “Inside the HEAT” this Saturday, Jan. 12, upon conclusion of Miami’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. “Inside the HEAT: Ray Allen” looks back on and celebrates the illustrious NBA career of the former Miami sharp-shooter. From UConn, to Milwaukee, to Seattle and Boston, viewers will see how each stop along the way impacted his journey, which culminated with his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year.

The must-watch episode provides HEAT fans with a behind-the-scenes look at a special Hall of Fame Weekend that saw Allen get honored and placed among the elite players in basketball history. Show interviews include Miami HEAT President Pat Riley, CEO Nick Arison, Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Andy Elisburg, Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, fellow Hall of Famer and Vice President of Player Programs Alonzo Mourning, as well as former teammates Shane Battier, Udonis Haslem, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, LeBron James, Chris Andersen and Mike Miller. In addition to the HEAT contingent, the show features interviews with a host of basketball dignitaries including Reggie Miller, David Fizdale, Danny Ainge, David Robinson, Gary Payton and Jim Calhoun.

Join host Jason Jackson on FOX Sports Sun and the FOX Sports app for the debut of “Inside the HEAT: Ray Allen,” and follow @FOXSportsHEAT for exclusive HEAT content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Sat. 01/12/19, 8 PM

Sun. 01/13/19, 12 PM

Mon. 01/14/19, 6:30 PM

Tue. 01/15/19, 11 PM

Thu. 01/17/19, 7:30 PM

Fri. 01/18/19, 12 PM

Fri. 01/18/19, 10 PM

Sat. 01/19/19, 11 PM

Sun. 01/20/19, 11 PM

Mon. 01/21/19, 9 PM

Wed. 01/23/19, 10:30 PM

Thu. 01/24/19, 6 PM

Fri. 01/25/19, 10:30 PM

Sat. 01/26/19, 11:30 AM

Sat. 01/26/19, 8 PM

Sun. 01/27/19, 10:30 PM

Tue. 01/29/19, 9:30 PM

Wed. 01/30/19, 10:30 PM

